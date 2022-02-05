Overview of Dr. Jack Waxman, MD

Dr. Jack Waxman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Waxman works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.