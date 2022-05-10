Overview

Dr. Jack Weaver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. Weaver works at Muskogee Bone and Joint Clinic in Muskogee, OK with other offices in Fort Gibson, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.