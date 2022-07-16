Overview of Dr. Jack Whitaker, MD

Dr. Jack Whitaker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Whitaker works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Greeneville, TN, Kingsport, TN and Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.