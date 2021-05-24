Dr. Jack Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Williams, MD
Dr. Jack Williams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Feldman ENT Group5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-8847
Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 466-7747
Hospital Affiliations
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williams is awesome. I had a simple but persistent condition that could have resolved without follow-up, but I had seen another ENT a year ago and it hadn’t resolved on its own. He met with me, created a plan of care, and had monthly check-ins so I could stay on track. I have several underlying health conditions and I know a good doc when I see one, and Dr. Williams is a great doctor. He was always incredibly kind, willing to listen, and thoughtful. I am so grateful I ended up at his practice and have recommended him to everyone I know!
About Dr. Jack Williams, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
