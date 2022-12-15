Dr. Jack Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Winters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Winters, MD
Dr. Jack Winters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Winters works at
Dr. Winters' Office Locations
Lsu Healthcare Network3601 Houma Blvd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 412-1600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 1542 Tulane Ave Rm 547, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-2207
University Medical Center2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-3000Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Winter’s was very articulate and detailed with my medical complaint. His resolve was never ending until my issue was properly treated.
About Dr. Jack Winters, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1194756999
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters works at
Dr. Winters has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
