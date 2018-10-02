Dr. Xipu Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xipu Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Xipu Wu, MD
Dr. Xipu Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Jack Wu MD Inc.19115 Colima Rd Unit 202, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 912-4147
Hospital Affiliations
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Jack Wu & Dr. Angela Cherlin since 2014. Both doctors are courteous and professional. The office staff is kind. Often, I have to be squeezed in or make an appointment last minute & they try their best to accommodate. The office staff is good about calling me back as well regarding insurance related referrals or letting me know a follow up result, which I am very thankful for as some other offices can forget about their patients. Wait time can be improved.
About Dr. Xipu Wu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1407942634
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.