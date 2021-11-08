See All Pediatric Plastic Surgery in Augusta, GA
Dr. Jack Yu, MD

Pediatric Plastic Surgery
4.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jack Yu, MD is a Pediatric Plastic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Yu works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Yu

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Jack Yu, MD

    • Pediatric Plastic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1538270210
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

