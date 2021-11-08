Dr. Jack Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Yu, MD
Dr. Jack Yu, MD is a Pediatric Plastic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
My child had a large hemangioma on his neck. Dr Yu removed it surgically and it looks like it was never there in the first place. I'm a happy mom, and I'm still impressed by the outcome! It's been a few years since the surgery and today my child is very confident and happy. Dr. Yu is EXCELLENT!
About Dr. Jack Yu, MD
- Pediatric Plastic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1538270210
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.