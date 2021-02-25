Dr. Jack Zeltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Zeltzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Zeltzer, MD
Dr. Jack Zeltzer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from McGill University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zeltzer works at
Dr. Zeltzer's Office Locations
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 320, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 453-2944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 104, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 453-2955Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zeltzer was the BEST! Very personable, knowledgeable and I felt I was in great care with him as my doctor. I recommend him highly and would refer my family and friends if needed!
About Dr. Jack Zeltzer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1033104625
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Medical School
Dr. Zeltzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeltzer has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.