Overview of Dr. Jack Zhou, MD

Dr. Jack Zhou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Zhou works at Jack Zhou MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.