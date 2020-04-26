Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jack Ziegler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jack Ziegler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Colon Rectal Associates Ctrl New York5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4A, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 458-2211
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Ziegler was amazing. Treated my condition quickly and explained things thoroughly. Great bedside manner.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811006695
- Ohio State University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Ziegler has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
