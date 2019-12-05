Overview of Dr. Jackie Battista, DO

Dr. Jackie Battista, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Battista works at St. John's Medical Group in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Rockaway Park, NY and Lawrence, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.