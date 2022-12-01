Overview of Dr. Jackie Werner, MD

Dr. Jackie Werner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Werner works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.