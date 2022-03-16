Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD
Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Simons Island, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bacon County Hospital.
Eye Sight Associates312 Redfern Vlg Ste 2522, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 Directions (478) 923-5872
Eye Sight Associates216 Corder Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 923-5872Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Alma Office131 GA HIGHWAY 32 BYP, Alma, GA 31510 Directions (478) 923-5872
Hospital Affiliations
- Bacon County Hospital
Dr Johnson did cataract surgery on my eyes and I elected to have a multifocal lens. I am very pleased with the outcome of my vision as I only wear 1.25 readers for very fine print. I felt absolutely no pain during surgery. Dr Johnson is a highly skilled surgeon and uses the most advanced technology. He and his staff are exception.
- VCU-MCV
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Georgia
- Ophthalmology
