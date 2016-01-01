Dr. Lui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackie Lui, MD
Overview of Dr. Jackie Lui, MD
Dr. Jackie Lui, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Lui works at
Dr. Lui's Office Locations
NBIMC Children s Heart Center201 Lyons Ave Ste L5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jackie Lui, MD
- Pediatrics
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1912326810
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Pediatrics
