Dr. Jackie Tenney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackie Tenney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jackie Tenney, MD
Dr. Jackie Tenney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Dr. Tenney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tenney's Office Locations
-
1
Tenney Pediatrics6501 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO 64138 Directions (816) 375-8993
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tenney?
I have 5 kids n dr T was all of them doctor, the best doctor in kc. When his office was across from research hospital n i was living 1 block from his office he was on point with my kids they are all grown now Thanks Dr T.
About Dr. Jackie Tenney, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073554820
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Akron
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenney works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.