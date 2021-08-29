Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vannuyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, MD
Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Vannuyen's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology5308 Harroun Rd Ste 150, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-5640
ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology - Perrysburg1601 Brigham Dr Ste 250A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Vannuyen and I love the office staff. She delivered my first baby and will deliver my second. Always makes me feel safe and cared for. I feel grateful to have her!
About Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
