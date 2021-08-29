Overview of Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, MD

Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Vannuyen works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.