Overview of Dr. Jackson Cohen, MD

Dr. Jackson Cohen, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Cohen works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.