Dr. Jackson Cothren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cothren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackson Cothren, MD
Overview of Dr. Jackson Cothren, MD
Dr. Jackson Cothren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Cothren works at
Dr. Cothren's Office Locations
-
1
Carl E Wingo MD PC345 23rd Ave N Ste 209, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 815-2352Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Jill F Chambers MD2201 Murphy Ave Ste 407, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 815-2350
-
3
Saint Thomas West Hospital Lab2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cothren?
He’s wonderful.
About Dr. Jackson Cothren, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104829340
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Baptist Hospital
- University of Tennessee
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cothren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cothren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cothren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cothren works at
Dr. Cothren has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse Surgery, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cothren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cothren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cothren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cothren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cothren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.