Dr. Jackson Dempsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jackson Dempsey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Being LLC328 S Central Ave Ste 206, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 890-6841
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Dempsey was recommended to me by my counselor, and I am so very impressed with how he listens to me, and explains in detail the treatment options for my issues. He involves me in the decision making, and we have come up with a medication plan that is really helping me. I never feel rushed, and would highly recommended Dr. Dempsey, and his excellent care.
About Dr. Jackson Dempsey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174678312
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
