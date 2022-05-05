Overview

Dr. Jackson Nagle, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Nagle works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.