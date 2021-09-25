Overview

Dr. Jackson Duncan Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan Jr works at Cardiology Consultants in Summerville, SC with other offices in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.