Dr. Jackson Duncan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackson Duncan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jackson Duncan Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Duncan Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Chellis Chiropractic L.l.c.405 N MAGNOLIA ST, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 797-7700
-
2
Doc At the Door3601 Ladson Rd Ste 101, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 797-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan Jr?
Excellent Dr. No nonsense Dr. Takes time to listen to your questions and answers them. Love the staff. Doesn't prescribe meds you don't need. Evaluates your medical history and helps you make the best decisions for your health.
About Dr. Jackson Duncan Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1952348112
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan Jr works at
Dr. Duncan Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.