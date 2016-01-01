Dr. Bohm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaclyn Bohm, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jaclyn Bohm, DPM
Dr. Jaclyn Bohm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edina, MN.
Dr. Bohm's Office Locations
- 1 6545 France Ave S Ste 586, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 915-8770
Fairview Ridges Hospital201 E Nicollet Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2000
Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care14101 Fairview Dr Ste 300, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2650
M. Health Fairview Clinic Rosemount15075 Cimarron Ave, Rosemount, MN 55068 Directions (651) 322-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaclyn Bohm, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.