Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (115)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bonder works at Rehabilitation Medicine at Iris Cantor Women's Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Medicine at Iris Cantor Women's Health Center
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Bursitis
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Coccygeal Pain
Bursitis
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Bacterial Prostatitis - Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hypertonic Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Tension Myalgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spastic Pelvic Floor Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740486885
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonder works at Rehabilitation Medicine at Iris Cantor Women's Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bonder’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

