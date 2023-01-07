Overview

Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bonder works at Rehabilitation Medicine at Iris Cantor Women's Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.