Dr. Jaclyn Brancato, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Summit Health6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
Butler Internal Medicine1395 State Rt 23 Ste 4, Butler, NJ 07405 Directions (973) 838-0200
Office355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Dr. Brancato discovered a very tiny lump in my neck that turned out to be Thyroid Cancer during a routine check up. I am very grateful for her vigilance and her calm and kind demeanor. She always keeps abreast of family history, responds to email, calls during off hours to explain results and is wholistic in her approach. Wonderful, wonderful doctor!
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306195367
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Stevens Institute of Technology
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Brancato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brancato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brancato speaks Spanish.
