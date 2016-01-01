Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaclyn Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaclyn Chen, MD
Dr. Jaclyn Chen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Eden Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Sutter East Bay Physicians Medical Group350 30th St Ste 100, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 204-8168
- 2 20101 Lake Chabot Rd Fl 4, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 204-8168
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaclyn Chen, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942520630
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Urology
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
