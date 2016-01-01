Dr. Jaclyn Davolos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davolos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Davolos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaclyn Davolos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA.
OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke's - Allentown501 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2520Monday7:30am - 10:30pmTuesday7:30am - 10:30pmWednesday7:30am - 10:30pmThursday7:30am - 10:30pmFriday7:30am - 10:30pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke's - Tamaqua120 Pine St, Tamaqua, PA 18252 Directions (484) 426-2520Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609252154
