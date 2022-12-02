Dr. Jaclyn Ferro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Ferro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Ferro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
VIEVE Women's Wellness370 Altara Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 239-6371
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferro?
Dr. Ferro cares about her patients. Her staff is great.
About Dr. Jaclyn Ferro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1053702050
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferro has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferro speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferro.
