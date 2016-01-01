Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD
Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kovach works at
Dr. Kovach's Office Locations
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Naples3880 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 659-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaclyn Kovach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174530323
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Vanderbilt Eye Institute
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovach works at
Dr. Kovach has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Drusen and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.