Dr. Jaclyn Van Nes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Van Nes works at The University Of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.