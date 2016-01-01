See All Pediatricians in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Jaclyn Brittman, DO

Pediatrics
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaclyn Brittman, DO

Dr. Jaclyn Brittman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Brittman works at Summit Health in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brittman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell S Silverman MD
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Care Point Health Medical Group
    255 State Rt 3 Ste 206A, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 522-2254

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jaclyn Brittman, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295053056
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Medical Center/Maria Fareri Children's Hospital
    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaclyn Brittman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brittman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

