Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Jackson, TN
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD

Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Aelion works at Arthritis Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aelion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Clinic
    371 N Parkway Ste 400, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 664-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Limb Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679551501
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tenn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aelion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aelion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aelion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aelion has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aelion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Aelion. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aelion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aelion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aelion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

