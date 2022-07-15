Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aelion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD
Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Aelion's Office Locations
Arthritis Clinic371 N Parkway Ste 400, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Basically been fighting with lower joint inflammation, severe pain, and foggy confused mindedness for a year. Finally it was determined I needed to see a Rheumatologist. I landed with Dr. Aelion, when I first saw him it took me almost 30 minutes to get from the truck into the clinic. He's quiet and reassuring but a little difficult to get a story out of. First visit we just did test. Second visit was made after I couldn't bare to be off steroids any longer. They said blood work was back and to come on in and we'd look at it. Everything was negative he looked concerned, he basically did a 25 point check and everything looked ok. Said bacteria infection was still a possibility and we could spend a few weeks determining or we could try this. I said try something. Within 2 days I was improving within a month I could climb stairs again and 1 months now, no drugs and I'm totally clear and I know what day it is. I think he got it in 2 visits and $1800. So I'm very happy.
About Dr. Jacob Aelion, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aelion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aelion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aelion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aelion has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aelion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Aelion. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aelion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aelion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aelion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.