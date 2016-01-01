Dr. Jacob Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Andrade, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Andrade, MD
Dr. Jacob Andrade, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Andrade's Office Locations
Salinas Radiation Oncology Medical Center Inc.1069 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-2724
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacob Andrade, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659630044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
