Dr. Jacob Ark, MD
Dr. Jacob Ark, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairview Heights, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Urology of St Louis Inc326 Fountains Pkwy, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Directions (618) 489-8030
Urology of St. Louis12855 N 40 Dr, St Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ark uses a good mix of diagnostics (imaging; scoping), medicine, and lifestyle assessments to figure out how to get my symptoms under control.
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
