Dr. Jacob Behrens, MD
Dr. Jacob Behrens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Richland Hospital.
Envision ADHD1045 W Glen Oaks Ln, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 232-6442
- Richland Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Incredibly easy to work with. Finally looking into ADHD was one of the best things that I could have done for myself but had no idea how much it could also benefit my family and my business. Help is out there people. I highly encourage that if you (or in my case, wife) have ever wondered about ADHD, to at least look at the evaluation with Dr. Behrens. He's amazing and as others seem to say often, I just wish I would have looked into this sooner.
- University of WI Hosp and Clin
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behrens accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrens.
