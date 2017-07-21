Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 523-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishop?
I found Dr. Bishop to be engaging and genuine and he provided excellent care. I highly recommend Dr. Bishop.
About Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD
- Behavioral Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1013324136
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.