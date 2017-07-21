See All Psychologists in Corbin, KY
Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD

Behavioral Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.

Dr. Bishop works at Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health in Corbin, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health
    1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 523-8521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Corbin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence

Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heroin Addiction During Pregnancy Treatment Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Ketamine Induction Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Antagonist Therapy Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 21, 2017
    I found Dr. Bishop to be engaging and genuine and he provided excellent care. I highly recommend Dr. Bishop.
    Lexington, KY — Jul 21, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD
    About Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013324136
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bishop works at Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health in Corbin, KY. View the full address on Dr. Bishop’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.

