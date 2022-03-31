Overview of Dr. Jacob Bitran, MD

Dr. Jacob Bitran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Bitran works at Advocate Infusion Center in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.