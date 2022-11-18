Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Dental Medicine, Alton, Il.
Dr. Bleyer works at
Locations
1
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Chesterfield4 West Dr Ste 170, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 778-9345
2
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Wentzville1051 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-2350
3
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Carlinville910 W Main St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Directions (217) 854-7423
4
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - O'Fallon3006 HIGHWAY K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 978-8848
5
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Warrenton511 Ashland Ave Ste A, Warrenton, MO 63383 Directions (636) 456-3770
6
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Alton2828 Homer M Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-7423
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bleyer?
Dr. Jacob is so kind, professional, and efficient. During my daughter’s initial consultation he answered any question she had and really helped set her mind at ease. Since then, he’s continued to do that, and always takes the time to explain anything we have questions about.
About Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1861912891
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University|Texas A&amp;M University|Texas Texas A&M University
- Southern Illinois University School Of Dental Medicine, Alton, Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleyer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.