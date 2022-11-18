See All Orthodontists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Dental Medicine, Alton, Il.

Dr. Bleyer works at Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Wentzville, MO, Carlinville, IL, O Fallon, MO, Warrenton, MO and Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Chesterfield
    4 West Dr Ste 170, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 778-9345
  2. 2
    Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Wentzville
    1051 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO 63385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 332-2350
  3. 3
    Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Carlinville
    910 W Main St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 854-7423
  4. 4
    Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - O'Fallon
    3006 HIGHWAY K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 978-8848
  5. 5
    Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Warrenton
    511 Ashland Ave Ste A, Warrenton, MO 63383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 456-3770
  6. 6
    Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Alton
    2828 Homer M Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 465-7423

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Orthodontic Disorders
Orthodontic Procedures
Orthodontic Disorders
Orthodontic Procedures

Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Jacob is so kind, professional, and efficient. During my daughter’s initial consultation he answered any question she had and really helped set her mind at ease. Since then, he’s continued to do that, and always takes the time to explain anything we have questions about.
    Lindy M. — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861912891
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University|Texas A&amp;amp;M University|Texas Texas A&M University
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Dental Medicine, Alton, Il
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Bleyer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bleyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bleyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

