Dr. Jacob Boeckmann, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Laguna Niguel, CA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacob Boeckmann, MD

Dr. Jacob Boeckmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Boeckmann works at Pacific Coast Facial Plastic Surgery in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boeckmann's Office Locations

    Pacific Coast Facial Plastic Surgery
    25500 Rancho Niguel Rd Ste 120, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 (949) 922-4175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Cosmetic Conditions
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Boeckmann, MD
    About Dr. Jacob Boeckmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861666703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Boeckmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boeckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boeckmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boeckmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boeckmann works at Pacific Coast Facial Plastic Surgery in Laguna Niguel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Boeckmann’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeckmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeckmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeckmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeckmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

