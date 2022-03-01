See All Gastroenterologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD

Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.

Dr. Breaux works at Gastroenterology Clinic Of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Celiac Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Breaux's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacob R. Karr MD LLC
    1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 303, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-9779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Celiac Disease
Gastritis
Constipation
Celiac Disease
Gastritis

Constipation Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr. Breaux is an awesome and amazing doctor. After I had the gastric sleeve I had many GI issues. I had constant nausea and vomiting. He did several EGD's and put me on the right combination of medications. I've been so much better and have even started losing weight again. I would highly recommend Dr. Breaux and his staff
    Christina Griffith — Mar 01, 2022
    Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD
    Dr. Breaux's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Breaux

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437416617
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
