Overview of Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD

Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.



Dr. Breaux works at Gastroenterology Clinic Of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Celiac Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.