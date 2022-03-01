Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD
Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Breaux works at
Dr. Breaux's Office Locations
-
1
Jacob R. Karr MD LLC1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 303, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-9779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breaux?
Dr. Breaux is an awesome and amazing doctor. After I had the gastric sleeve I had many GI issues. I had constant nausea and vomiting. He did several EGD's and put me on the right combination of medications. I've been so much better and have even started losing weight again. I would highly recommend Dr. Breaux and his staff
About Dr. Jacob Breaux, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1437416617
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breaux has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breaux works at
Dr. Breaux has seen patients for Constipation, Celiac Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Breaux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.