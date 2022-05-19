Overview of Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD

Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.



Dr. Buchowski works at Washington University School Of Medicine in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ogdensburg, NY and Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.