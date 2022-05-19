Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD
Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
Dr. Buchowski works at
Dr. Buchowski's Office Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Washington University School of Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Claxton-hepburn Medical Center214 King St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 Directions (314) 747-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 5 3655 Vista Ave Fl 2, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
- 6 425 S Euclid Ave Ste 5500, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
- 7 1044 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 514-3500
- 8 5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 747-7240
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B let me swim (required for my job in the coast guard) he truly saved me life. I’m naming my first baby Dr. B. He is is kind, compassionate, and most of all ~beautiful~ As a theater major and swimmer in the coast guard there is no one else I trust more with my bones or feet Thank you Dr. B - Soylent Green
About Dr. Jacob Buchowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1831115146
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchowski has seen patients for Scoliosis, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchowski.
