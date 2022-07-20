Dr. Jacob Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Clark, MD
Dr. Jacob Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Alexandria Ophthalmic Associates PC411 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 548-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clark is one of the very best doctors I have seen. He is thorough, careful, caring and explains things in a very clear way.
About Dr. Jacob Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1164464806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Presbyopia, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
