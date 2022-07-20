Overview of Dr. Jacob Clark, MD

Dr. Jacob Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Alexandria Ophthalmic Assocs in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.