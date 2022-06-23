Dr. Jacob Coffey, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Coffey, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Coffey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Decatur, IL.
Dr. Coffey works at
Locations
-
1
Long Creek Dental Care3040 S Mount Zion Rd, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 293-7151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coffey?
Total courtesy. Explicit care and ability. Couldn't ask for better from this hardworking knowledgeable man.
About Dr. Jacob Coffey, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1396299863
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coffey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffey works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.