Dr. Jacob Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacob Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Soflo Id LLC777 E 25th St Ste 418, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 531-7078
Hialeah Hospital651 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 531-7078
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 531-7078
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1871527432
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.