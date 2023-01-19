See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (67)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD

Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute

Dr. Connelly works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Connelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Rotator Cuff Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Quickly determined the region and reason for my shoulder pain and resolved the problem . Would highly recommend his services.
    Helen M. — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598184517
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Connelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

