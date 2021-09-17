See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Jacob Cukierski, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacob Cukierski, DO

Dr. Jacob Cukierski, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. 

Dr. Cukierski works at Buffalo Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, PLLC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cukierski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, PLLC
    8604 Main St Ste 4, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 858-0264
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr Cukierski is awesome!! After having a hip replacement, my surgeon just kept saying I had soft tissue damage and had no interest in finding out what soft tissue was involved. After 5 months of needing a cane to walk, Dr Curkierski got me walking without a cane in 2 visits!! He is knowledgeable and kind but most importantly effective! He has been a Godsend for me. I can finally get back to doing the things I need to do. Thank you Dr. C!!
    Lisa R — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Jacob Cukierski, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • 1255743027
