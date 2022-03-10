Overview of Dr. Jacob Drew, MD

Dr. Jacob Drew, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Drew works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.