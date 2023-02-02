See All Podiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM

Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Fassman works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fassman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Foot and Ankle
    455 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 475-8080
  2. 2
    Colorado Foot and Ankle
    4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 235, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 475-8080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Colorado Foot and Ankle
    4190 E Woodmen Rd Ste 230, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 475-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902969090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Benedictine Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ithaca College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fassman works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Fassman’s profile.

    Dr. Fassman has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fassman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

