Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM
Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Fassman works at
Dr. Fassman's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Foot and Ankle455 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 475-8080
-
2
Colorado Foot and Ankle4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 235, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 475-8080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Colorado Foot and Ankle4190 E Woodmen Rd Ste 230, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 475-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fassman?
I had been having nonstop pain in my foot due to arthritis. I met with Dr. Fassman who went over a big toe fusion. Being so tired of constant pain, I opted for the procedure. I followed his recovery directions and am glad to say I am enjoying pain free lifestyle. It's amazing to just stop for a moment and think "wow, no pain" I'm an incredibly happy patient.
About Dr. Jacob Fassman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902969090
Education & Certifications
- Benedictine Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ithaca College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fassman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fassman works at
Dr. Fassman has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.