Dr. Finestone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Finestone, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Finestone, MD
Dr. Jacob Finestone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Finestone's Office Locations
Finestone & Wertentheil Mds PC2270 Kimball St Ste 207, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 258-8383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finestone?
One hell of a doctor. Nice office, pleasant surroundings and pleasant people working in office. Dr. Finestone always with a smile, easy to a patient of his.
About Dr. Jacob Finestone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1811916208
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
