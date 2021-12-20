Dr. Finkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob Finkle, DO
Overview
Dr. Jacob Finkle, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor. He took the time to answer all of my questions, and went out of his way to contact the specialist team at the center city hospital. He thoroughly explained what he was going to do before he did it, as well as his rationale for what tests he was ordering. The best ER physician I’ve encountered.
About Dr. Jacob Finkle, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Health - Northeast
- Jefferson Health - Northeast
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
