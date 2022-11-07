Dr. Jacob Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Freeman, MD
Dr. Jacob Freeman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Georgetown School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Ocala Health Neurosurgical Group1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6837
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman told me he was going to take me out of my pain and he surely did. Wonderful caring Dr. and staff.
About Dr. Jacob Freeman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1649412669
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Colorado - Department of Neurosurgery
- Georgetown School of Medicine
